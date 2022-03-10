Advertisement

Fitness with Jamie: cardio sans equipment

Fitness with Jamie
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Want to increase your cardio when you’re stuck inside and don’t have an elliptical?

Fitness expert Jamie Kalk says all you need are athletic shoes, workout clothes, and a stopwatch.

She shows us three exercises sure to get your heartrate up, and maybe have a little fun.

Don’t forget, you can always email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Sheridan
Canton man allegedly shoots woman in neck, deputy praised for ‘courageous action’
Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Fire chief shows 7 News Riverview Towers apartment where blaze started
Eight people were displaced after their town of LeRay townhomes were heavily damaged by fire...
2 homes damaged in town of LeRay fire
Vehicles line up at Valero gas station
Vehicles line up as Watertown station offers gas discount
Riverview Towers fire
As many as 8 people injured, one critically, in Ogdensburg high-rise fire

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie
Morning Checkup: One Night, One Diamond
Morning Checkup: One Night, One Diamond
Morning Checkup: One Night, One Diamond
Morning Checkup: One Night, One Diamond
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: smoking in under-served communities, small changes & ‘baby-friendly’ hospitals