Garry “Huck” Beach, Sr., 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Garry “Huck” Beach, Sr., Watertown, passed away at home Tuesday, March 8th where he was surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 81 years old. The funeral will be 5:00pm Monday, March 14th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours will precede the funeral beginning at 2:00pm. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

