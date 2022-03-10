Advertisement

Gary M. Bombard, 75, of Dickinson

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON, New York (WWNY) - Gary M. Bombard, 75, passed away February 23, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, after a short battle with cancer.

He will be dearly missed and remembered by many including his best friend and companionNorma Wiley, along with his sister Sally “B” Keeler, his son Terry Porter and his wife Kim Potter of Macedon, NY and their children Jason, Ashley, Amanda, Nicole and James, 5 great grand daughters and several nieces and nephews.

Gary in his younger days loved to fish, play cards, make people laugh, and took pride in his garden harvesting.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later time this summer.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

