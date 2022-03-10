Gas price spike could cost families about $1,300 more a year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If gas prices stay as high as they are now, families could end up shelling out about $1,300 more a year.

Moody’s Analytics broke down the math based on Monday’s national average, which has increased since then and will likely continue to rise.

The national average hit $4.14 a gallon on Monday, which broke the previous record set in 2008.

AAA’s average on Thursday reached $4.32, up 7 cents from the day before.

The New York state average is $4.46, a 3-cent jump since Wednesday.

In the Watertown-Fort Drum area, the price is also up 3 cents from Wednesday. The average price is $4.43.

St. Lawrence County is up to $4.48 and the average in Lewis County is $4.49.

Moody’s analysts worry an additional $1,300 spent annually on fuel might be an underestimation.

Spending this much on gasoline could force families to cut back elsewhere, which would hurt the economy in other ways, along with consumer confidence.

