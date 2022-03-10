Advertisement

High school musical? Send It To 7

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - High school musicals are back and 7 News can help you get the word out about them.

Arts & Entertainment Editor Craig Thornton appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it.

Watch his interview above.

If you have a poster or some rehearsal photos you’d like to share with us, Send It To 7. Craig will be happy to help you promote your production on our website.

