Advertisement

Highlights & scores: Madrid-Waddington in 2 state basketball playoffs

By Rob Krone
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A state high school doubleheader at SUNY Canton Wednesday night put both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams from Madrid-Waddington into the action.

It was Northern Adirondack vs. Madrid-Waddington in a girls’ state Class C regional semifinal.

- Madrid-Waddington’s Laney Tiernan, in the low post to Hailee Marcellus. It’s 2-0 Jackets.

- Alexis Belrose squares up the 3-pointer. It’s the Bobcats by 1.

- On the run, Abby Peryea to McKenna Bushey for 2.

- Lily LaMere dekes the defender, scores, and 1. Bobcats are still up 9-6.

- McKenna LaBarge from the top of the arc.

- LaMere to Grace Plumley who splashes the 3.

- Isabella Gilmore to Peryea for another 3.

The Jackets got back within 7 points early in the fourth quarter, but Northern Adirondack closed out with a 10-2 run, beating the Yellow Jackets 46-29.

Then, it was Moriah vs. Madrid-Waddington in a boys’ state Class C regional semifinal.

- Off the opening tap, Moriah’s Rowan Swan with the jump-step through the middle for 2.

- Troy Peck pulls up for the 3-pointer. It’s 3-2 Jackets.

- Swan from the edge of the lane. It’s 4-3 Vikings.

- Riley Desmarais banks the put-back.

- Jake Morgan inside for 2.

- Cooper Allen wins the rebound battle for the basket.

- Morgan gets the rebound, the foul, and 1, drawing the Jackets to within 1.

- Peck on the pullup-and-fadeaway.

- Drew Harmer to Morgan for 3. Now it’s 14-13 Moriah.

- Peck from the land of 3s. It’s 18-16 Moriah.

The Vikings closed the half with a 29-20 lead.

Madrid-Waddington got as close as 7, with 7:00 left in regulation. But Moriah followed with a 15-7 run -- and advanced in state play with a 60-44 win over Madrid-Waddington.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ state basketball

Moriah 60, Madrid-Waddington 44

New Hartford 93, Malone 45

Girls’ state basketball

Northern Adirondack 46, Madrid-Waddington 29

Men’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 20, SUNY Geneseo 6

SUNY Canton 21, Wells 6

Women’s college lacrosse

Gordon 16, SUNY Potsdam 15

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Sheridan
Canton man allegedly shoots woman in neck, deputy praised for ‘courageous action’
Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Fire chief shows 7 News Riverview Towers apartment where blaze started
Eight people were displaced after their town of LeRay townhomes were heavily damaged by fire...
2 homes damaged in town of LeRay fire
Vehicles line up at Valero gas station
Vehicles line up as Watertown station offers gas discount
Riverview Towers fire
As many as 8 people injured, one critically, in Ogdensburg high-rise fire

Latest News

The Copenhagen girls’ basketball team is hoping this is a special season as the Golden Knights...
Copenhagen hopeful heading into state hoops tourney
Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim has been suspended for the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference...
Syracuse star Boeheim suspended after punch during ACC game
Copenhagen hopeful heading into state hoops tourney
Copenhagen hopeful heading into state hoops tourney
Highlights & scores: Madrid-Waddington in 2 state basketball playoffs