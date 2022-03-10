Highlights & scores: Madrid-Waddington in 2 state basketball playoffs

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A state high school doubleheader at SUNY Canton Wednesday night put both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams from Madrid-Waddington into the action.

It was Northern Adirondack vs. Madrid-Waddington in a girls’ state Class C regional semifinal.

- Madrid-Waddington’s Laney Tiernan, in the low post to Hailee Marcellus. It’s 2-0 Jackets.

- Alexis Belrose squares up the 3-pointer. It’s the Bobcats by 1.

- On the run, Abby Peryea to McKenna Bushey for 2.

- Lily LaMere dekes the defender, scores, and 1. Bobcats are still up 9-6.

- McKenna LaBarge from the top of the arc.

- LaMere to Grace Plumley who splashes the 3.

- Isabella Gilmore to Peryea for another 3.

The Jackets got back within 7 points early in the fourth quarter, but Northern Adirondack closed out with a 10-2 run, beating the Yellow Jackets 46-29.

Then, it was Moriah vs. Madrid-Waddington in a boys’ state Class C regional semifinal.

- Off the opening tap, Moriah’s Rowan Swan with the jump-step through the middle for 2.

- Troy Peck pulls up for the 3-pointer. It’s 3-2 Jackets.

- Swan from the edge of the lane. It’s 4-3 Vikings.

- Riley Desmarais banks the put-back.

- Jake Morgan inside for 2.

- Cooper Allen wins the rebound battle for the basket.

- Morgan gets the rebound, the foul, and 1, drawing the Jackets to within 1.

- Peck on the pullup-and-fadeaway.

- Drew Harmer to Morgan for 3. Now it’s 14-13 Moriah.

- Peck from the land of 3s. It’s 18-16 Moriah.

The Vikings closed the half with a 29-20 lead.

Madrid-Waddington got as close as 7, with 7:00 left in regulation. But Moriah followed with a 15-7 run -- and advanced in state play with a 60-44 win over Madrid-Waddington.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ state basketball

Moriah 60, Madrid-Waddington 44

New Hartford 93, Malone 45

Girls’ state basketball

Northern Adirondack 46, Madrid-Waddington 29

Men’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 20, SUNY Geneseo 6

SUNY Canton 21, Wells 6

Women’s college lacrosse

Gordon 16, SUNY Potsdam 15

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.