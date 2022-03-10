Highlights & scores: Madrid-Waddington in 2 state basketball playoffs
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A state high school doubleheader at SUNY Canton Wednesday night put both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams from Madrid-Waddington into the action.
It was Northern Adirondack vs. Madrid-Waddington in a girls’ state Class C regional semifinal.
- Madrid-Waddington’s Laney Tiernan, in the low post to Hailee Marcellus. It’s 2-0 Jackets.
- Alexis Belrose squares up the 3-pointer. It’s the Bobcats by 1.
- On the run, Abby Peryea to McKenna Bushey for 2.
- Lily LaMere dekes the defender, scores, and 1. Bobcats are still up 9-6.
- McKenna LaBarge from the top of the arc.
- LaMere to Grace Plumley who splashes the 3.
- Isabella Gilmore to Peryea for another 3.
The Jackets got back within 7 points early in the fourth quarter, but Northern Adirondack closed out with a 10-2 run, beating the Yellow Jackets 46-29.
Then, it was Moriah vs. Madrid-Waddington in a boys’ state Class C regional semifinal.
- Off the opening tap, Moriah’s Rowan Swan with the jump-step through the middle for 2.
- Troy Peck pulls up for the 3-pointer. It’s 3-2 Jackets.
- Swan from the edge of the lane. It’s 4-3 Vikings.
- Riley Desmarais banks the put-back.
- Jake Morgan inside for 2.
- Cooper Allen wins the rebound battle for the basket.
- Morgan gets the rebound, the foul, and 1, drawing the Jackets to within 1.
- Peck on the pullup-and-fadeaway.
- Drew Harmer to Morgan for 3. Now it’s 14-13 Moriah.
- Peck from the land of 3s. It’s 18-16 Moriah.
The Vikings closed the half with a 29-20 lead.
Madrid-Waddington got as close as 7, with 7:00 left in regulation. But Moriah followed with a 15-7 run -- and advanced in state play with a 60-44 win over Madrid-Waddington.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ state basketball
Moriah 60, Madrid-Waddington 44
New Hartford 93, Malone 45
Girls’ state basketball
Northern Adirondack 46, Madrid-Waddington 29
Men’s college lacrosse
St. Lawrence 20, SUNY Geneseo 6
SUNY Canton 21, Wells 6
Women’s college lacrosse
Gordon 16, SUNY Potsdam 15
