Lowville fatal fire set intentionally, state investigator testifies

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A state fire investigator has testified that he decided a Lowville apartment house was deliberately set on fire because he ruled out all other possible causes.

Edward Stevens’ testimony continued Thursday morning. His testimony in Shawn Exford’s murder-arson trial in Lewis County Court began Wednesday.

Stevens testified that after eliminating all four apartments, he determined the fire started in the common hallway.

And, ruling out all possible causes -- heating systems, electrical issues, spontaneous heating and chemicals, weather, and smoking materials -- he concluded the fire couldn’t have started accidentally.

Stevens said the only thing “that can’t be taken off the table, is the introduction of flame or spark, with human involvement or intention.”

He showed photographic and video evidence to back up his claims.

The prosecution showed two videos. The first was surveillance video showing the fire starting and a man walking out of the apartment building, followed by a flash of light from flames.

The second was video taken by a passerby. It showed where the flames were coming out of the home.

Exford is charged with arson and murder in connection with a fire at 7525 South State Street in 2019 that killed two people and injured another.

He faces a total of 13 charges.

