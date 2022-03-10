Mark D. Henry, of Madrid

The family of Mark D. Henry are greatly saddened to report his untimely passing on Monday, March 7, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

Family and friends are welcome to call on the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY on Saturday March 19, 2022. Calling hours will be held from 1:00 PM until the Celebration of Life at beginning at 3:00 PM.

Mark was born to the late John A. and Janet (Moffitt) Henry on November 4, 1958 in Niskayuna, NY.

Mark graduated from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School in 1976. He went on to higher learning at the University of Maine in Orono, ME where he majored in forestry and obtained his Bachelor’s degree. He was married to his loving bride Catherine “Cathy” Lord on July, 17, 1982 in Calais, ME.

Shortly after graduation, Mark began his career and was employed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation where he worked until his retirement in 2015 after 36 years of service as an Operation Supervisor.

Being outside was part of Mark’s being. His love of the great outdoors and family coincided with the activities he enjoyed. His family made lasting memories camping, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and target shooting. As an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman, he shared many experiences with family and friends on the water and at his family hunting camp in New Brunswick. He was an original member and president of the Deep Woods Hunting Club in the Adirondacks where he built strong friendships.

He was a devoted husband and father and loved spending as much time as he could with his granddaughter Anastasia Rose. Mark was a memorable person who always put others first, making long lasting connections to those who had the privilege to meet him.

Mark is survived by he loving and devoted wife, Cathy Henry and their caring children; Leah Henry and fiancé Adam Levy of Penfield, NY, Luke and Mary Henry of Ogdensburg, NY; a granddaughter Anastasia Rose Henry; a brother Scott and wife Robyn Henry of Jefferson, ME and Josey and John Henry. Mark is also survived by his mother in-law, Marlene Lord of Calais, ME, and his sister in-laws; Shirley and Greg Hold of Port St. Lucie, FL, Betty and Dan Burgess of Port St. Lucie, FL; Debbie and Bruce Niles of Holden, ME and a brother in-law; Rick and Ruthie Lord of Calais, ME along with several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be shared with a charity of one’s choice in Marks name.

Family and friends are encouraged to share photos, memories and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

