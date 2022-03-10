Massena man charged in weekend police chase
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man faces more than two dozen charges in connection with Sunday’s police chase that included robbery, gunfire, and a head-on crash.
State police say 51-year-old Raymond Caron III fired a gun, stole two vehicles, led police on a chase from the town of Waddington to the town of Oswegatchie, and caused a head-on crash with a trooper vehicle.
He was charged with:
- First-degree robbery
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Twelve counts of first-degree reckless endangerment
- Six counts of second-degree criminal mischief
- Grand larceny
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Third-degree criminal mischief
- Three counts of second-degree menacing
- Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs
- Several vehicle nd traffic violations
He was arraigned in Ogdensburg city court and is being held in the St. Lawrence County jail on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.
