Massena man charged in weekend police chase

Raymond Caron III
Raymond Caron III(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man faces more than two dozen charges in connection with Sunday’s police chase that included robbery, gunfire, and a head-on crash.

State police say 51-year-old Raymond Caron III fired a gun, stole two vehicles, led police on a chase from the town of Waddington to the town of Oswegatchie, and caused a head-on crash with a trooper vehicle.

He was charged with:

- First-degree robbery

- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

- Twelve counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

- Six counts of second-degree criminal mischief

- Grand larceny

- Criminal possession of a weapon

- Third-degree criminal mischief

- Three counts of second-degree menacing

- Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

- Operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs

- Several vehicle nd traffic violations

He was arraigned in Ogdensburg city court and is being held in the St. Lawrence County jail on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

