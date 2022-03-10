Advertisement

Mild today & much of tomorrow; alerts start tomorrow night

Beth Hall has your 7-day forecast.
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s cliché, but we’ll have a couple days of calm before the storm.

It will be dry and mostly cloudy today. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy and around 40 on Friday. There’s a very small -- 20 percent -- chance of mixed precipitation.

The big event starts Friday night and lasts through early Sunday morning.

There’s a winter storm watch for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Snow could be heavy at times. Some places could get about 7 inches. The biggest hazard, though, is the blowing and drifting snow that could make visibility poor and driving difficult.

Highs on Saturday will be around 30.

There could be some lingering snow Sunday morning, but much of the day will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

It will be in the 40s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday and partly sunny on Wednesday.

