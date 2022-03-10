Advertisement

Monetary donations now sought for displaced residents of Riverview Towers

Emergency Operations Center phone number
Emergency Operations Center phone number(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Overwhelming support from the community for those displaced by Tuesday’s fire at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg, has organizers changing up what they are asking for.

Different community groups, like cafeteria staff from Ogdensburg Free Academy, have been helping to feed the residents since Tuesday night, and donations of clothing have been pouring in - so much so that those heading up the relief efforts are now asking people to only make monetary donations.

Officials say that when people left Riverview Towers, they had no time to grab their purses or wallets in order to pay for something as simple as a co-pay for medication.

If you are interested in helping you can call an emergency operations center run by St. Lawrence County’s emergency management office.

That number is 315-229-3611. Call that number and you can learn what to do next.

The phone is staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

