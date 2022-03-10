Navy awards $43.8M contract to Jefferson County business

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A town of Watertown company has landed a $43.8 million contract with the U.S. Navy and is now looking to double its workforce.

MetalCraft Marine in the Jefferson County Industrial Park off Coffeen Street builds high-speed fireboats, patrol boats, and workboats.

Bob Clark, the contracts manager with MetalCraft Marine, says the factory will make 45 8-meter boats and 20 12-meter boats, both with cabins, under the Navy contract.

It’s the largest contract yet for the company.

It employs 18 people right now. Clark says MetalCraft will hire another 18.

This also means the company is moving forward with expansion plans in the industrial park.

Clark says the facility needs more room not only to do the Navy contract but also to continue its contracts with the U.S. Coast Guard and the city of Toronto.

