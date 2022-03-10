New device helps reduce seizures in child with brain injury

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - This is Brain Injury Awareness Month and one north country family has a fresh outlook after receiving a unique new therapy delivered through a small electronic device.

Natalie Teriele was six-years-old when her life and her family’s lives would be changed forever.

“We were in a car accident while we were vacationing out of state in North Carolina and Natalie obtained a traumatic brain injury. Natalie’s non-verbal, she’s in a wheelchair, dependent on us to care for her,” said Kimberly Teriele, Natlie’s mother.

Natalie was suffering from multiple seizures a day and couldn’t be left alone.

“She started having seizures in 2017. So our life has really revolved around her epilepsy and keeping her as healthy and safe as possible,” said Kimberly.

Now with a new treatment known as vagus nerve stimulation therapy, Natalie’s seizures and medications have been drastically reduced.

“It’s a device that’s implanted outside the brain, actually, so it’s very interesting because you don’t harm any parts of the brain with this. It gives a gentle feedback to the brain because you’re giving stimulation at a certain rate,” said Dr. Ai Sakonju, Natalie’s physician.

The small device, which rests under the skin of Natalie’s chest, has helped reduce the number of seizures from nearly 100 a day down to sometimes just one.

“In most cases you actually get a major, major reduction of seizures that actually improves over time,” said Dr. Sakonju.

Along with reducing the seizures and the amount of medications Natalie is taking, the Terieles say that the VNS treatments allow Natalie to enjoy some of her favorite activities again.

“She comes to my house and we have a sisters night. We watch movies and she sleeps in either bed with me or a bed with our other sister. It’s just a break for Mom and Dad and something fun to do,” said Emily Teriele, Natalie’s sister.

Things have gone so well that the Terieles even got to enjoy a vacation in Maine last year - their first trip as a family since the accident.

“The tide would come in and go out with the waves. I had her in the water and it would raise and lower and push her seat forward and backwards. She just absolutely loved it,” said Kevin Teriele, Natalie’s father.

