Pics of the Week: a fishing derby, sports, a squirrel & birds - lots of birds

Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WWNY) - Viewers sent in a ton of great photos and videos this week.

Watch the video for a few of our favorites.

- Scott Miller sent in a beautiful photo he took Saturday at the Tommy Ivey Memorial Fishing Derby in Clayton.

- There was some excitement in the sports world later that day. In Copenhagen, the boys’ wrestling team got a fun escort to their championship meet. Thanks to Steven Barker for sharing.

- At General Brown it was the thrill of victory. Thank you to Janelle Ferris and Gwen Call for sending in videos as the Lady Lions won sectionals.

- Bob Smith had some excitement in Brownville: “Alfred Hitchcock, ‘The Birds,’ in Brownville! The other day it was turkey, today it’s the birds.” He just can’t catch a break from those birds.

- Julie Bennett, on the other hand, had a quiet pair of birds. Two swans, by the looks of it, in Sherwins Bay on Pillar Point.

- Last, but not least, is a snapshot that could be in ‘National Geographic.’ Sharon Dafoe captured a pic of a squirrel in Richville. She says he doesn’t let snow interrupt his lunch.

If you have pictures or videos you’d like to share, Send It To 7. Go to our website or mobile app to do that and maybe you’ll see your shots on the next edition of Pics of the Week.

