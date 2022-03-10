Ronald R. Ashley, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ronald R. Ashley, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care surrounded by his loving family. There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ronald is survived by his wife, Edwina Ashley of Ogdensburg, NY; his children Scott, Meggin Ashley and her significant other, Shane, Joshua Ashley and his significant other, Amanda, Shannon Ashley and her significant other, Curtis, Bethanie Ashley and her significant other, and Michael Ashley and his wife, Michelle, all of Ogdensburg, NY ; brothers, Harold Ashley of Madrid, NY, Gene Ashley of Niagara Falls, NY, Kevin Ashley of South Carolina, Joseph Ashley of Arizona; sisters, Valerie Como and her husband, Ted, of Tennessee, Violet Ashley of Potsdam, NY, and a sister in law, Judy Ashley of Ogdensburg, NY. Fifteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, with one on the way, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ronald is predeceased by his daughter Stephanie Ashley Farrell; a sister Vickie Ashley; brothers, Roger Ashley, Kneil Ashley, Lincoln Ashley and Wayne Ashley. Ronald was born on December 6, 1946, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Joseph and Violet (Law) Ashley. He attended local schools in the Ogdensburg area. Ronald married Edwina Shaver on August 31, 1991 in Ogdensburg, NY. Ronald worked at Corkins roofing, the Ogdensburg cheese plant, and Hanes Line and Blacktopping, later joining Kinney Drugs in Ogdensburg as an associate.

Ronald enjoyed Bowling, fishing, going to bingo with his wife, and especially horseshoes. He played horseshoes for five decades on the Ogdensburg League and the Huevelton winter league.

Donations may be made in Ronald’s memory to Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyon Place Ogdensburg, NY 13669

