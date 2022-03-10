Advertisement

Ronald R. Ashley, age 75, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ronald R. Ashley, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his...
Ronald R. Ashley, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care surrounded by his loving family.(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ronald R. Ashley, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care surrounded by his loving family. There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ronald is survived by his wife, Edwina Ashley of Ogdensburg, NY; his children Scott, Meggin Ashley and her significant other, Shane, Joshua Ashley and his significant other, Amanda, Shannon Ashley and her significant other, Curtis, Bethanie Ashley and her significant other, and Michael Ashley and his wife, Michelle, all of Ogdensburg, NY ; brothers, Harold Ashley of Madrid, NY, Gene Ashley of Niagara Falls, NY, Kevin Ashley of South Carolina, Joseph Ashley of Arizona; sisters, Valerie Como and her husband, Ted, of Tennessee, Violet Ashley of Potsdam, NY, and a sister in law, Judy Ashley of Ogdensburg, NY. Fifteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, with one on the way, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ronald is predeceased by his daughter Stephanie Ashley Farrell; a sister Vickie Ashley; brothers, Roger Ashley, Kneil Ashley, Lincoln Ashley and Wayne Ashley. Ronald was born on December 6, 1946, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Joseph and Violet (Law) Ashley. He attended local schools in the Ogdensburg area. Ronald married Edwina Shaver on August 31, 1991 in Ogdensburg, NY. Ronald worked at Corkins roofing, the Ogdensburg cheese plant, and Hanes Line and Blacktopping, later joining Kinney Drugs in Ogdensburg as an associate.

Ronald enjoyed Bowling, fishing, going to bingo with his wife, and especially horseshoes. He played horseshoes for five decades on the Ogdensburg League and the Huevelton winter league.

Donations may be made in Ronald’s memory to Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyon Place Ogdensburg, NY 13669

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
14 were injured in Riverview Towers fire
Solar Eclipse
Watertown creating special event for 2024 solar eclipse
Money
Navy awards $43.8M contract to Jefferson County business
Gary M. Bombard, 75, passed away February 23, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, after a...
Gary M. Bombard, 75, of Dickinson
Candles
Garry “Huck” Beach, Sr., 81, of Watertown

Obituaries

Candles
Norman M. Sero, 74 of Watertown
William J. “Bill” Hurley, 80, of 442 Lacomb Road, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday evening,...
William J. “Bill” Hurley, 80, of Norfolk
Gas pump
Gas price spike could cost families about $1,300 more a year
The family of Mark D. Henry are greatly saddened to report his untimely passing on Monday,...
Mark D. Henry, of Madrid
Funeral services for Robert W. “Bobby” Waite II, 63, a resident of 11 Hutchins Street, Norfolk,...
Robert W. “Bobby” Waite II, 63, of Norfolk