Advertisement

Syracuse star Boeheim suspended after punch during ACC game

Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim has been suspended for the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference...
Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim has been suspended for the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game against Duke after he punched Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach Wednesday during a second-round ‘s victory.(John Minchillo | AP / John Minchillo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim has been suspended for the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game against Duke after he punched Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach Wednesday during a second-round victory.

Boeheim, the team’s leading scorer, was not called for a foul after he swung his right hand into Wilkes’ midsection as he turned to run back to the defensive end.

Wilkes doubled over and squatted for a moment after being struck about midway through the first half.

Boeheim, the son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, released a statement after the game, saying he apologized “multiple times” to Wilkes after the game.

Syracuse will face top-seeded Duke on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Sheridan
Canton man allegedly shoots woman in neck, deputy praised for ‘courageous action’
Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Fire chief shows 7 News Riverview Towers apartment where blaze started
Eight people were displaced after their town of LeRay townhomes were heavily damaged by fire...
2 homes damaged in town of LeRay fire
Vehicles line up at Valero gas station
Vehicles line up as Watertown station offers gas discount
Riverview Towers fire
As many as 8 people injured, one critically, in Ogdensburg high-rise fire

Latest News

With the majors haggling over money, you will still have a chance to see professional baseball...
Craving pro ball? Syracuse Mets’ season opens soon
Massena faced Averill Park in a girls’ state Class A first-round matchup at SUNY Canton Tuesday...
Highlights & scores: girls’ state hoops action
Syracuse Mets
Highlights & scores: girls' state hoops action