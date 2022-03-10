Advertisement

WATCH: Authorities struggle to capture cow running loose on freeway

Authorities in Los Angeles struggled to capture a cow running loose on the 210 freeway Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KCAL/KCBS)
By Tena Ezzedine
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in Los Angeles had quite the time trying to capture a loose cow on the freeway Wednesday afternoon.

Several agencies responded to try to guide the cow off the road. They corralled it onto an off-ramp, but then the animal got spooked and ran right back onto the 210 freeway.

Eventually, officials penned the cow in a parking lot, where it walked up some concrete stairs and then found a dirt driveway leading to a farm.

Wranglers finally captured the cow and are trying to determine where it came from so they can return it.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Sheridan
Canton man allegedly shoots woman in neck, deputy praised for ‘courageous action’
Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Fire chief shows 7 News Riverview Towers apartment where blaze started
Eight people were displaced after their town of LeRay townhomes were heavily damaged by fire...
2 homes damaged in town of LeRay fire
Vehicles line up at Valero gas station
Vehicles line up as Watertown station offers gas discount
Riverview Towers fire
As many as 8 people injured, one critically, in Ogdensburg high-rise fire

Latest News

The Justice Department has already taken enforcement actions related to more than $8 billion in...
Justice Dept. names prosecutor to go after pandemic fraud
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Stocks slip, oil prices turn lower as uncertainty continues
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea testing new ICBMs, US says, warns more coming
Watertown CitiBus
Watertown Citibus service back to normal
FILE - 'Pill Man' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma’s owners