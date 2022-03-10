Watertown Citibus service back to normal

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - That was quick.

Watertown Citibus announced Thursday afternoon that repairs to its buses have been completed and Citibus is once again operating on a normal schedule.

The brief note from Citibus offered no additional information.

Earlier this week, city transit director Kyle Meehan detailed extensive repairs needed by three buses, which forced Citibus to combine two routes. At the time, Meehan predicted it could take a month for the repair work to get done, and the schedule to return to normal.

Meehan could not be reached for comment Thursday.

