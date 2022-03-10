Watertown creating special event for 2024 solar eclipse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown is in a unique position: it’s on the path of a total solar eclipse in 2024.

The city is preparing to make it a special event for the community.

It will be called ‘A Total Eclipse’ and it will take place at Thompson Park on April 8, 2024. There will be vendors, food and music.

“We’re kinda right smack-dab in that path of totality, which gives us a unique opportunity to host a big event and attract people really from across the country to Watertown to view this very unique event,” said Sarah Compo Pierce, Watertown City Council member.

The eclipse will last about three minutes.

Since the eclipse is on a Monday, the city is encouraging businesses and the community to make it a long weekend event.

