William J. “Bill” Hurley, 80, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - William J. “Bill” Hurley, 80, of 442 Lacomb Road, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday evening, March 8, 2022 at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Bill was born on January 1, 1942 in Rome, NY, son of the late William “Pa” and Helen Hurley. He graduated from North Syracuse High School in 1959 and entered the US Army serving from 1959 until 1961 and in the Army Reserves until 1965. He married Barbara J. LaRue on October 22, 2011 in Central Square, NY.

He was an Iron Worker Local 60 Syracuse/Binghamton, a member of the Central Square American Legion Fuller-Taylor Post 915, and he was a Mason. In his younger years he loved riding motorcycles and restoring old tractors. He was a gun enthusiast, an avid hunter and a fisherman.

Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara; his two children, Theresa and Vern Schmitz of Georgia; and William and Helena Hurley of Central Square, NY; his beloved grandson William Hurley; two sisters, Patricia and Pete Bridge of Colorado; and Susan and Robert Joyner of Liverpool, NY, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bill was predeceased by his parents William “Pa” and Helen; and two brothers, John and James Hurley.

There will be no public calling hours. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held in Central Square at a time to be announced this summer.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to a local animal shelter or the Central New York SPCA 5878 East Molloy Rd Syracuse, NY 13211.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

