Afternoon fire destroys Turin home

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A home is a total loss after fire broke out in Turin Thursday afternoon.

Lewis County fire officials say a call came in around 2 p.m. and reported flames and smoke coming from the two-story home at 4604 East Road.

No injuries were reported. Officials say the home was insured.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the two adults and one child who lived there.

The cause is under investigation

Turin firefighters responded with mutual aid from Constableville, Martinsburg, and Glenfield.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.