Advertisement

Afternoon fire destroys Turin home

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN / Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A home is a total loss after fire broke out in Turin Thursday afternoon.

Lewis County fire officials say a call came in around 2 p.m. and reported flames and smoke coming from the two-story home at 4604 East Road.

No injuries were reported. Officials say the home was insured.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the two adults and one child who lived there.

The cause is under investigation

Turin firefighters responded with mutual aid from Constableville, Martinsburg, and Glenfield.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Sheridan
Canton man allegedly shoots woman in neck, deputy praised for ‘courageous action’
MetalCraft Marine
Navy awards $43.8M contract to Jefferson County business
Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Fire chief shows 7 News Riverview Towers apartment where blaze started
What was left of two snowmobiles after a head-on collision March 4.
Sheriff: speed, alcohol, unfamiliarity behind fatal crashes
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Last day for Ogdensburg Correctional Facility

Latest News

The General Brown Lady Lions made school history with a section title last weekend. They hope...
Lady Lions ready to roar in state quarterfinal
The Frontenac Hotel in Clayton was very popular in its day.
Born from tobacco wealth, a hotel dies by cigarette
Wake Up Weather
Calm today, with winter storm warning later
An explosion and fire left one resident without a home and displaced two others in Alexandria...
Explosion & fire rock Alex Bay apartments