Athlete of the Week: Charli Carroll

By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Copenhagen who had a career day last Saturday at just the right time. Her basketball talents earning her this week’s title.

Charli Carroll had 33 points, 22 rebounds, 9 blocks and 3 steals in the Section 3 Class D Championship win over Poland.

She stepped up her game to compensate for an injury to a teammate.

For the season, she averaged 16 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks per game. She’s a big reason for her team’s success this season.

Charli is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 11, 2022.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

