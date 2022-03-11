Advertisement

Blast from the Past: gas prices in 2001

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On this week’s Blast from the Past, we go back to 2001 when gas prices fell to under $1.50 a gallon. Back then, that was considered a relief.

Stewart’s on the corner of Coffeen and South Massey streets went even lower for a day by offering gas for $1.34 a gallon.

One woman we met in 2001 said she planned to take a summer vacation thanks to the relief at the pump.

