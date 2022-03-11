Born from tobacco wealth, a hotel dies by cigarette

Most of us know the castles in the Thousand Islands. Boldt, Singer, and Bonnie castles are all huge tourist attractions, but there were two others in Clayton that were destroyed by fire. Emily Griffin schools us in this week’s North Country History Lesson.

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The story of Charles Goodwin Emery is one of wealth, tragedy, and cigarettes -- forever changing the Thousand Islands area.

When he was 22, he started working for his uncle in a tobacco factory,” said Thomas LaClair, historian for the town and village of Clayton. At the age of 35, he’s a tobacco dealer, and in 1840, he’s the owner now of Goodwin and Co.”

Emery was not just a businessman, he was an inventor.

“One of the patents he develops is cigarettes,” LaClair said. “Back in the day, they had this really thin wrapping paper, and when you put it up to your mouth, it got wet and dissolved. He came up with a paper that withheld saliva better. The second patent that he did was more important and changed the tobacco industry forever. He made a machine that would produce cigarettes at a high quantity.”

Emery was quickly a millionaire. His tobacco company merged with four other major companies to become a monopoly: the American Tobacco Company.

With more money than he knows what to do with, he builds Calumet Castle and hatches an idea for the old Frontenac Hotel on a neighboring island.

“He’s looking across, he can see the Frontenac,” LaClair said. “He thinks, ‘I’m going to buy that hotel. I’m going to build it better. I’m going to rename it the New Frontenac Hotel.’”

He adds golf courses and tennis courts, lavish meals, and décor.

In the summer of 1911, he brings a band in to play.

“They’re getting ready to go on to do their performance, one of the gentlemen throws a cigarette right in the trash can,” LaClair said. “The blaze starts.”

His beloved hotel, born from the wealth of his tobacco company, dies by cigarette.

That same year, Emery’s tobacco monopoly was dissolved. The gilded age was closing.

After his death, his Calumet Castle burned in a similar fate, leaving behind only the water tower, which can still be seen today.

