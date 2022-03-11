Calm today, with winter storm warning later

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be fairly pleasant for most of the day.

Tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night are different stories.

Friday started mostly in the 20s. Temperatures will top out around 40.

Precipitation will come late this afternoon and evening, starting out as snow, rain, or mixed precipitation, depending on the temperature at the time. It changes to all snow overnight.

There’s a winter storm warning for St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks from 4 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

A warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties starts at 7 p.m. Friday and ends at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Snow could be heavy at times and winds could gust to 40 miles per hour. That means blowing and drifting snow could make for poor visibility and hazardous road conditions.

Most places could see from 5 to 7 inches. Other places could see a bit more.

It will be around 25 overnight into Saturday. Saturday will have highs in the upper 20s.

It dries out and becomes partly sunny on Sunday. Highs will again be in the upper 20s.

It will be in the 40s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s on Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day.

