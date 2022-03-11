Advertisement

Carol Tucker Chasey (Miller), formerly of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRANDENTON, Florida (WWNY) - Carol Tucker Chasey (Miller), a resident of Bradenton Florida, formerly of Watertown, New York passed away March 10, 2022 at her residence in Brookdale, Palma Sola following a lengthy illness.

Born October 11, 1940 in Watertown, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late George and Katherine Maurer Miller. She was the ninth child with six older sisters, one older brother, and a first- born son (brother) who died in infancy.

She married her Watertown High School sweetheart, Wendell G. Tucker in 1959. Wendell lost his battle with cancer in 1989. Carol was a graduate of WHS, class of 1958, and obtained her Associates Degree along-side her sister, Hilda Morgan Coleman from Jefferson Community College in 1981.

Carol was a proud member of the Jefferson County Home Bureau from the 1960′s through 1993. While a member, she cherished the lifelong friendships and creativity the women’s group fostered. Before the internet, before YouTube, even before Pinterest, these crafty, community minded, industrious homemakers met every month to create useful household items, or decorative knick knacks to adorn one’s home. It truly was a Wonderful Sisterhood of Friends.

She was a receptionist for the Watertown Animal Hospital in the late 1970′s. She went on the become an administrative assistant for the Credo Foundation, until her retirement in 1993, when she moved to Sarasota Florida. There, she acquired her real estate license and worked as a sales associate for Coldwell Banker until 2013.

In 2006 she married John Chasey who preceded her in death in 2014. She served as the President of her condo association for 10 years. Every winter she looked forward to serving as a Volunteer Usher at the Sarasota Opera house.

She is survived by her three children, Michele and Robert Schunk, Bradenton Florida, Yvonne Tucker, Penn Yan, N.Y., Eric and Laurie Tucker, Chaumont, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Robert Schunk, and Jacob Schunk; her only remaining sibling, Hilda Coleman, Bradenton Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held by her family and she will be eternally laid to rest beside Wendell in North Watertown Cemetery.

Obituaries

