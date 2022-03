RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - David L. Barkley passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, March 9th. He was 53 years old.

Among his survivors are his daughter Elizabeth VanEpps and his son David Sullivan.

A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky.

Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

