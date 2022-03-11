Duffy running for state Assembly

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Lisbon businesswoman Susan Duffy says she has the right mix of experience to serve residents of the 116th Assembly District.

She’s the owner of manufacturer Queen Air Technologie and a grandmother of 10.

She says she’ll get right to work in Albany if elected.

First, though, she has to square off in the June Republican primary. So far, Jefferson County Legislator Scott Gray is the only other announced Republican.

Duffy says schools and state spending top her list of concerns.

“One of my biggest concerns today is what’s happening in the schools with our children. I have 10 grandchildren and I’m seeing with critical race theory, with talking about gender identity in schools – these are things that should be left to parents. So that’s a huge one for me right now,” she said. ”As a business owner, I know that I can’t spend money if I don’t have it. We need to do a better job of that in Albany.”

The 116th, the so-called River District, is currently represented by Republican Mark Walczyk, who now running for state senate.

There are no announced Democratic candidates.

