Advertisement

Duffy running for state Assembly

Susan Duffy
Susan Duffy(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Lisbon businesswoman Susan Duffy says she has the right mix of experience to serve residents of the 116th Assembly District.

She’s the owner of manufacturer Queen Air Technologie and a grandmother of 10.

She says she’ll get right to work in Albany if elected.

First, though, she has to square off in the June Republican primary. So far, Jefferson County Legislator Scott Gray is the only other announced Republican.

Duffy says schools and state spending top her list of concerns.

“One of my biggest concerns today is what’s happening in the schools with our children. I have 10 grandchildren and I’m seeing with critical race theory, with talking about gender identity in schools – these are things that should be left to parents. So that’s a huge one for me right now,” she said. ”As a business owner, I know that I can’t spend money if I don’t have it. We need to do a better job of that in Albany.”

The 116th, the so-called River District, is currently represented by Republican Mark Walczyk, who now running for state senate.

There are no announced Democratic candidates.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Sheridan
Canton man allegedly shoots woman in neck, deputy praised for ‘courageous action’
An explosion and fire left one resident without a home and displaced two others in Alexandria...
Explosion & fire rock Alex Bay apartments
MetalCraft Marine
Navy awards $43.8M contract to Jefferson County business
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Last day for Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Fire chief shows 7 News Riverview Towers apartment where blaze started

Latest News

Congressional candidate Chris Jacobs, speaking in Watertown Friday, March 11, 2022.
Jacobs, in Watertown, blames President Biden for gas hike
Students in grades 6 through 9 came together from five schools to compete in the Wind Blade...
Students compete in Wind Blade Challenge
Cryptocurrency
Former Massena cryptocurrency miners accused of fraud
Galina Liakhovitch
Ukrainians living in the north country praying for peace back home