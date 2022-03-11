Advertisement

Explosion & fire rock Alex Bay apartments

Alexandria Bay apartment building fire.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Neighbors say they heard an explosion, then saw smoke coming from an Alexandria Bay apartment Thursday night.

It happened at Bay Colony Apartments on Anthony Street.

Fire officials say a man had been riding a motorized scooter outside.

He took the scooter inside apartment 70D. That’s when neighbors heard the explosion and saw a flash.

Officials say maintenance staff and other tenants helped pull the scooter and two couches, all of which had caught fire, from the apartment.

The apartment is not livable at this time.

A vacant apartment and one occupied by a mother and daughter also have smoke damage.

They moved out for the night to give things a chance to air out.

No one was injured.

Alexandria Bay, Wellesley Island, Clayton, LaFargeville, Redwood, and Plessis fire departments responded.

