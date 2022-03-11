Free shuttle rides being offered to displaced Riverview Towers residents

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Free shuttle rides to stores are being offered to people who were forced out by the fire at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg.

The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence is using its St. Lawrence County Public Transit program to help by taking residents of the towers to stores like Dollar General, Walmart, and, Price Chopper.

“The minute that we find that there’s a need along the lines of what’s happened in this past week, the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence and St. Lawrence County Public Transit want to work together to help people when these types of situations happen,” said Michelle Quinell-Gayle, The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence.

The free rides run all weekend and go until next Tuesday. They’ll take residents to and from Wadhams Hall.

