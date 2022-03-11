Advertisement

Free shuttle rides being offered to displaced Riverview Towers residents

Firefighters at the scene of the Riverview Towers blaze
Firefighters at the scene of the Riverview Towers blaze(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Free shuttle rides to stores are being offered to people who were forced out by the fire at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg.

The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence is using its St. Lawrence County Public Transit program to help by taking residents of the towers to stores like Dollar General, Walmart, and, Price Chopper.

“The minute that we find that there’s a need along the lines of what’s happened in this past week, the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence and St. Lawrence County Public Transit want to work together to help people when these types of situations happen,” said Michelle Quinell-Gayle, The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence.

The free rides run all weekend and go until next Tuesday. They’ll take residents to and from Wadhams Hall.

