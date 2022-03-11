Garry Charles “Huck” Beach Sr., 81, of Watertown

Garry Charles “Huck” Beach Sr. age 81, lifetime resident of Watertown N.Y. passed away at his home on Tuesday March 8, 2022 surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Garry Charles “Huck” Beach Sr. age 81, lifetime resident of Watertown N.Y. passed away at his home on Tuesday March 8, 2022 surrounded by his family. Huck was born January 24, 1941 to the late Margaret and Robert Beach. He attended Watertown Schools and went on to become a business owner and mechanic. He enjoyed working on anything with an engine. Huck was a dedicated, fun loving, and generous man who would help anyone in need.

Huck is survived by his wife Beverly Beach, his daughters Stephanie Angel (Clint) Charboneau, Patricia (Brian) Dasno, Victoria Beach, his sons Garry Beach Jr. and Robert (Danielle) Beach; his grandchildren Aaron (Michelle) Wagler, Brendan (Charity) Wagler, Sarah (Justin) Steckly, Derek Wagler; a great granddaughter Ella Wagler; his sisters Joan Montando, Joyce Beutel, Sandy (Denny) Roberts, Ruth Countryman and his brothers Tom Beach, Art (Joyce) Beach and many nieces and nephews.

Huck was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia (LaVancha) Beach, his parents Margaret and Robert Beach, his sister Nancy Thomas, two brothers Donny Beach and Robert “Poncho” Beach, and his late daughter in law Brittani (Bauer) Beach.

Huck looked forward to his weekly card games as well as playing pool, horseshoes, listening to country music while joking around and laughing with his family. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and anyone who knew him.

Calling hours will be at Reed and Benoit funeral home 632 State Street Watertown on Monday March 14, 2022 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m with a service to follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Garry Beach Sr. to Hospice of Jefferson County

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.