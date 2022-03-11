Advertisement

Gillibrand promotes American manufacturing at SUNY Canton

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand at SUNY Canton
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wants more manufacturing done in America and brought that message to SUNY Canton Friday.

The New York Democrat talked about her “Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act of 2022.”

It aims to have the federal government designate areas of the country as “manufacturing communities” to set them up for federal money - expanding domestic manufacturing.

“We need to take action in order to keep pace with that growing demand and ensure that we aren’t beholden to an international supply chain,” said Gillibrand.

The event was hosted by the St. Lawrence County Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership consortium.

