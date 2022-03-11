Jacobs, in Watertown, blames President Biden for gas hike

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chris Jacobs, who is running to represent Watertown and much of Jefferson County in congress, on Friday blamed President Biden for the sharp spike in gas prices.

Jacobs was in Watertown campaigning.

He rejected Biden’s contention that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is largely responsible for the quick jump in the cost of gas. The president has called it “Putin’s price hike.”

“Before the invasion of Ukraine, Americans were already getting squeezed by Biden’s inflation tax, caused by reckless policy making,” Jacobs said.

“In fact, the national average for gasoline, a gallon of gasoline, had risen by over a dollar in the year before Russia took this reprehensible act.”

Instead, Jacobs said the Biden administration’s policy of encouraging renewable sources of energy, and discouraging oil and gas production, is to blame.

“At every step they’re making it nearly impossible for producers to do what they do. And I think generally we see the producers saying ‘we have a hostile partner here in terms of the federal government’ and they’re deciding to deploy resources elsewhere or sit on them,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs also said getting more oil from countries like Iran and Venezuela is not the answer.

Instead, he said, the Biden administration should restart work on the Keystone pipeline, which would have sent oil flowing from Canada to Nebraska. President Biden stopped work on it right after taking office, after years of opposition from environmentalists, and the company which owns the pipeline says it has no plans to attempt another start of the project.

Jacobs also called for oil and gas drilling on federal lands, and easing regulations on oil and gas producers.

Jacobs is running in the newly created 24th congressional district, which stretches from western New York up to Jefferson County along the Lake Ontario shoreline. He is one of four Republicans and four Democrats seeking the seat.

