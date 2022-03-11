Advertisement

Joseph Avola, 81, of Fine

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FINE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Avola, 81, of Fine, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 10,2022 in the comfort of his home, with his loved ones by his side.

Joseph was born August 23,1940 in Sicily, Italy. He was a graduate of Oswego State College and Empire State College. He was an auto body teacher and once owned a car shop where he repaired, fixed, painted and restored vintage cars. Joseph was a man of many talents, another one being ballroom dancing, particularly the “Tango” for which many of his family watched him perform. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and camping with his beloved family. Most of all his favorite was simply spending a day with all his family and reminiscing about so many wonderful memories for which he would cherish so deeply throughout his life. He was an extraordinary welder, teaching at BOCES in Rochester and both the Auburn and Cape Vincent Correctional Facilities. He retired from Cape Vincent in 2003.

He has been happily married the former Barbara A. Gould for 52 wonderful years.

He is survived by his wife: Barbara A. Avola of Fine, one daughter: Mrs. Jake (Deborah Ann) Pollock Sr. of Syracuse, one son: Joseph John Avola of Watertown and three grandchildren, Hailee Elizabeth Avola, Jake Pollock Jr. and Aviella Pollock, all of Syracuse.

Funeral services will be held privately on Monday, March 14 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage with Rev. James Hayes officiating. Entombment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum, Watertown. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com

Obituaries

