Lady Lions ready to roar in state quarterfinal

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The 22-2 General Brown girls’ basketball team will meet Norwich in a state Class B quarterfinal game in Binghamton Sunday.

The Lady Lions captured the Section III Class B championship on Saturday at Onondaga Community College, defeating Bishop Grimes 47-26.

In four sectional games, General Brown outscored their opponents 232-119, averaging 58 points a game while giving up an average of 29 points a contest.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say rolled, we worked really hard for it,” coach Janelle Ferris said. “Saturday was an interesting one for sure. We came to play but I think our nerves got the best of us. We didn’t have necessarily the best game, more so the first half. We were able to get back into it in the second half a little bit.”

The win was a historic one for the Lady Lions basketball program, marking the first time in school history that the girls’ basketball team has won an overall sectional title and advanced to the state playoffs.

For the players, It’s an achievement they’ve been working for their entire careers.

“It feels great because we put so many years into basketball and it’s so happy to see that all of its paid off,” senior forward Emma Dupee said.

“It’s really cool and I think that hopefully we can keep going and make some more history here,” junior point guard Lily Dupee said.

“It’s crazy and we’re definitely, we definitely deserve it,” junior guard Kori Nichols said. “It’s something that -- it’s unexplainable because it’s been a lifelong goal for us since fourth grade. All the years we’ve put into this, it’s great.”

Next up for the Lady Lions is a trip to the regional final against Norwich with a trip to the state final four at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy on the line.

Ferris says from what she’s seen, Norwich is a team that mirrors the Lady Lions in their style of play.

“Norwich is, actually watching them on film seem very similar to us,” Ferris said. They got seven or eight kids that play, they’re scrappy, athletic, they like to press, they like to get out and run. They’ve got shooters, probably can shoot the ball a little bit better than we do, but I think we’ve got better slashers. I think we’re a little bit stronger, we’re a little bit bigger, so it should be a good game.”

General Brown vs. Norwich -- Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Visions Federal Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

Thursday’s local scores

Women’s NCAA college hockey

Wisconsin 3, Clarkson 1

Women’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 17, SUNY Canton 1

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.