Louise E. (Fetterly) Planty Coughlin, 84, of Canton

Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Louise E. (Fetterly) Planty Coughlin, 84, died peacefully Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Highland North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Massena, New York.

A complete obituary will be published soon.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

