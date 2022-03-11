Man accused of sexually abusing child

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 34-year-old Jefferson County man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Lowville Village Police Department concluded a joint investigation into a report of child abuse.

Daniel A. Watson of Philadelphia, New York was charged with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, first-degree sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials said the incidents involved two children and occurred from 2015 to 2021 in the town of Denmark and in the village of Lowville.

Watson was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. Orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims.

