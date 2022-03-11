Advertisement

Man accused of sexually abusing child

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 34-year-old Jefferson County man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Lowville Village Police Department concluded a joint investigation into a report of child abuse.

Daniel A. Watson of Philadelphia, New York was charged with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, first-degree sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials said the incidents involved two children and occurred from 2015 to 2021 in the town of Denmark and in the village of Lowville.

Watson was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. Orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Sheridan
Canton man allegedly shoots woman in neck, deputy praised for ‘courageous action’
An explosion and fire left one resident without a home and displaced two others in Alexandria...
Explosion & fire rock Alex Bay apartments
MetalCraft Marine
Navy awards $43.8M contract to Jefferson County business
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Last day for Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Fire chief shows 7 News Riverview Towers apartment where blaze started

Latest News

Hotis Motel
Hotis Motel landlord wants rent; tenants report water, trash, sewer problems
Firefighters at the scene of the Riverview Towers blaze
Free shuttle rides being offered to displaced Riverview Towers residents
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand at SUNY Canton
Gillibrand promotes American manufacturing at SUNY Canton
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: gas prices in 2001