National Nutrition Month: Celebrate a World of Flavors

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This year’s National Nutrition Month theme is Celebrate a World of Flavors.

April Bennett, nutrition program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it.

National Nutrition Month is an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. During March, everyone is invited to learn about making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits.

This year’s campaign suggests celebrating National Nutrition Month by taking these simple steps:

Incorporate your favorite cultural foods and traditions.

Visit a registered dietitian or nutritionist.

Make healthful choices when at home and away.

Vary your diet by trying new flavors from around the world.

For more ideas, visit www.eatright.org.

In light of what’s going on in Ukraine, Bennett offered a recipe for a popular Ukrainian dish.

Click here to learn more about CCE’s programs or call 315-788-8450 ext. 265 if you have questions.

