Robert Grey Landes, 85, of Carthage

Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robert Grey Landes, 85, died peacefully Friday, March 11, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 28, 1936 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Chester Grey & Dorothy E. (Scofield) Landes.

A full obituary will be published soon.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 2:00pm-4:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.  Condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

