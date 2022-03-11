Advertisement

SPCA: shy Rusty

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rusty loves other dogs, but can be shy around people he doesn’t know.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said he came to the Jefferson County SPCA as a stray.

He’s about a year old, they think, and is listed as a large terrier mix.

He’d be fine in a home with cats or other dogs. He just needs some time to warm up to people.

You can stop by the shelter to see Rusty and the other other dogs at the shelter, along with rabbits, guinea pigs, and, of course, lots of cats.

You can also check them out at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call the shelter at 315-782-3260.

