Students compete in Wind Blade Challenge

By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Teams of north country students got to take part in a battle of power and speed Friday.

Students in grades 6 through 9 came together from five schools to compete in the Wind Blade Challenge.

Teams were judged on two categories: how effectively they can generate power with a homemade wind blade, and how quickly it can lift a weight.

“So you put your windmill blades on a little machine and wind boxes spin and it hits the blades and you have to angle the blades in a way so they spin around,” said Cort Nevills, Copenhagen 7th grader.

“It’s something that they don’t do as far as the type of test we have, and they are working with my students so they’re all students working together, which is kind of neat,” said Walter Berwick Jr., BOCES engineering & design teacher.

The event was hosted by the Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center.

The winning team went home with a new mini drone.

