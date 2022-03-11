Advertisement

SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area, 1 woman dead

Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a popular Greek restaurant, Friday afternoon, March 11, 2022, in Northwest Washington. An SUV crashed Friday afternoon into the outdoor seating area of the popular Greek restaurant in Northwest Washington, D.C., killing one person and injuring others. Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident.(AP Photo/Carole Feldman)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An SUV crashed Friday afternoon into the outdoor seating area of a popular Greek restaurant in Northwest Washington, D.C., killing one woman and injuring seven others, four of them critically.

Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident. “There are no indications that this was intentional,” said Second District Police Commander Duncan Bedlion. “We have a cooperative driver. He’s staying with us.”

He described the driver as elderly.

The accident occurred shortly after noon on a warm, sunny day in the nation’s capital. The restaurant is on a busy commercial strip with shops and restaurants, many of which have outdoor seating. Fire trucks lined the street, which was closed off to traffic and pedestrians.

The victims included seven patrons of the restaurant, The Parthenon, and one employee, said Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly. They were transported to area hospitals. Police said later that one person had died, an adult female.

“We don’t know why it happened,” Donnelly said.

As part of the investigation, authorities are seeking video evidence from people who may have recorded the accident and are asking those who can provide additional information to contact them.

Asked if charges would be filed against the driver, Bedlion said that would be part of the investigation.

Authorities said they had activated the mass casualty response team to make sure that they had the resources on hand to treat the large number of patients.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Sheridan
Canton man allegedly shoots woman in neck, deputy praised for ‘courageous action’
An explosion and fire left one resident without a home and displaced two others in Alexandria...
Explosion & fire rock Alex Bay apartments
MetalCraft Marine
Navy awards $43.8M contract to Jefferson County business
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Last day for Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Fire chief shows 7 News Riverview Towers apartment where blaze started

Latest News

Generic Instagram app image.
Scammers attempting to steal Instagram passwords, email logins
Congressional candidate Chris Jacobs, speaking in Watertown Friday, March 11, 2022.
Jacobs, in Watertown, blames President Biden for gas hike
Students in grades 6 through 9 came together from five schools to compete in the Wind Blade...
Students compete in Wind Blade Challenge
Cryptocurrency
Former Massena cryptocurrency miners accused of fraud