Thomas P. “Tom” Johnson, 54, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Thomas P. “Tom” Johnson, age 54 report his untimely passing on Tuesday March 8, 2022.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY. Family and friends may call the Phillips Memorial Home Saturday March 12, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Tom was born in Massena, NY on February 2, 1968 to the late Paul D. and Mary Anne Rita (Halsey) Johnson.

Tom attended and graduated from St. Lawrence Central in 1986, later on Tom continued his education at BOCES of Norwood and later obtaining his Associates degree in 1989 from Mater Dei College.

He began his career at the Massena Housing Authority, where he was presently employed for the past 24 years as a Maintenance Supervisor.

A true woodsman, and talented craftsman, Tom could be found spending time in the great outdoors, typically on his 4 wheeler or rides in his side-by-side. He was one with a quick comeback and always had a witty joke ready for the company that he surrounded himself with.

Surviving Tom as his loving children; Nicholas T. and fiancée Mikaela Carroll of Massena, NY and Alyssa and husband Jordan Dishaw of Parishville, NY. Tom is also survive by Maureen Johnson of Massena, and brothers Mike and Mary Johnson of Durham, NC; Jeff Johnson of Ilion, NY and Dennis Johnson of Chapel Hill, NC. Tom is also survived by nieces and nephews; Nathan, Racheal, Rebecca and Sam Johnson.

In addition to his parents Tom was predeceased by a niece, “Gracie” Johnson.

Memorial contributions may be shared with a charity of one’s choice in Tom’s name.

Family and friends are encourage to share online condolence, memories and photos of Tom by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

