TV Dinner: Irish fare for St. Patty’s Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re coming up on St. Patrick’s Day, so Chef Chris Manning prepares Irish favorites.

He makes bangers and mashed, but instead of regular mashed potatoes, he uses colcannon.

He adds Irish sausage and tops it with an onion gravy made from sautéed onion, Guiness stout, and a little brown gravy.

With it, he prepares Irish soda bread that he tops with butter and pepper jelly.

Colcannon

- 3 cups mashed potatoes

- 2 cups chopped, cooked cabbage

- 1 tablespoon butter

- 1 cup diced onions

- 4 strips bacon, cooked & diced

- 2 or 3 cloves garlic, minced

- Salt & pepper to taste

Combine ingredients and place in greased baking dish. Bake at 425 degrees for about 15 minutes.

Irish soda bread

4 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups buttermilk

1 cup raisins or Craisins

Mix all ingredients together. Shape into a disk about 2 inches thick. Place on greased baking sheet and cut cross in the top.

Bake at 375 degrees for 40-45 minutes.

