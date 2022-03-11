Ukrainians living in the north country praying for peace back home

TOWN OF LYME (WWNY) - It has been more than two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine. The war has been closely watched by north country people with ties not just to Ukraine, but to the aggressor nations of Russia and Belarus.

“Over here it’s good. And for my country, it’s terrible.”

Galina Liakhovitch is a Ukrainian native living in the north country. She says every day gets harder for her family in Ukraine.

“My people over there. It’s so terrible. My niece every night, every day goes on the street and checks for the tanks in my village,” she said.

This can be difficult for Ukrainians who not only have family within the country but also in aggressor countries like Russia and Belarus.

“I even can’t sleep good at the night for my country. I have family in Ukraine and I have family in Russia,” said Andrey Komar, Galina’s brother, who also moved to the U.S years ago.

The pastor of the Ukrainian congregation at First Baptist Church in Watertown says the community continues to pray.

“Fifteen days after war was started in Ukraine and we still keep praying like every day and we’re still fasting,” said Vitaliy Kalytyuk.

Ukrainians say they feel like their family is at war.

“My aunt lives in Belarussia, I have cousins in Belarussia, I have nephews in Belarussia, I have a nephew in Russia, I have cousins in Russia too. This is family,” said Liakhovitch.

“We just want the war to stop. Got to be stopped because innocent people die,” said Komar.

