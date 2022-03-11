Watertown’s CitiBus service gets help after 7 News report

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After 7 News did a report on three of Watertown’s public buses needing repairs, city officials say people reached out to help and now those vehicles are back on the roads.

Earlier this week, city transit director Kyle Meehan detailed extensive repairs needed by three buses, which forced CitiBus to combine two routes.

At the time, Meehan predicted it could take a month for the repair work to get done, and the schedule to return to normal.

On Thursday, Watertown Citibus announced that repairs to its buses were complete and CitiBus is once again operating on a normal schedule.

Meehan told us Friday that after our story aired, he received offers of help.

He said some people made calls, located parts in California, and got them shipped to the city overnight.

