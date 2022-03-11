Advertisement

Winter storm warning issued, up to 9 inches of snow expected

Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winter storm warnings have been issued for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

The warning for St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks is in effect from 4 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

In Jefferson and Lewis counties, the warning starts at 7 p.m. Friday and ends at 1 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service says precipitation will come late Friday afternoon and evening, starting out as snow, rain, or mixed precipitation, depending on the temperature at the time. It changes to all snow overnight.

According to the NWS, snow could be heavy at times and winds could gust to 40 miles per hour. That means blowing and drifting snow could make for poor visibility and hazardous road conditions.

The weather service forecasts total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, with the greatest amounts across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill plateau and western foothills of the Adirondacks.

