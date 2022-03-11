Witness: Exford talked about setting fire to apartment house

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A witness in Shawn Exford’s murder-arson trial said Exford told him he was thinking of using a candle to set fire to a Lowville apartment house a few weeks before it burned down.

That was testimony from Larry Mutchlar, one of three witness who took the stand Friday morning in Exford’s Lewis County Court trial.

Exford is on trial for arson and murder in connection with a fire at 7525 South State Street in November 2019 that killed two people and injured another.

He faces a total of 13 charges.

Mutchlar also testified that when he went to the fire scene, he saw Exford outside acting strangely. He said Exford had “black stuff” on his forehead, pants, and hands.

The fire killed 58-year-old Catherine Crego and 42-year-old Saratina Kilbourne.

Brian Mushtare was injured. He testified Thursday.

Also testifying Friday morning was paramedic Kristen Johnson with Lewis County Search and Rescue. She said she saw Exford walking toward the home the night of the fire.

She said he told her he was on his way back after leaving to grab movies from his apartment. She said he wasn’t displaying much emotion and wasn’t paying attention to her.

