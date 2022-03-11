Advertisement

Yvonne G. Dupuis, 72, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Yvonne G. Dupuis, 72, a resident of 118 May Road, Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mrs. Dupuis passed away Friday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at her side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Yvonne G. Dupuis.

