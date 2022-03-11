Yvonne G. Dupuis, 72, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Yvonne G. Dupuis, 72, a resident of 118 May Road, Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Dupuis passed away Friday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Yvonne G. Dupuis.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.