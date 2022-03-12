Eleanor Mary Willard, 83, of De Peyster

Mrs. Willard passed away on Friday morning, March 11, 2022, at Massena Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

DE PEYSTER, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Eleanor Mary Willard, age 83, of De Peyster, NY, will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 1:00PM St. Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton with Father Kevin O’Brien officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in Purmort Cemetery in the Spring. Mrs. Willard passed away on Friday morning, March 11, 2022, at Massena Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Eleanor is survived by five daughters, Deborah McCarty and her husband, Rick, of Degrasse, NY, Wanda Willard of Rochester, NY, Linda Wilson and her husband, David, of Hammond, NY, Sandy Ewart and her husband, Larry, of Ogdensburg, NY, Norma Willard, of Waddington, NY; a son, William Willard and his wife, Orenda Willard, of De Peyster, NY; three sisters, Dorothy Disotell of Lowville, NY, Jenny Russell of North Carolina and Marie McBroom of Lisbon, NY; two brothers, Gary Cardinal of Ogdensburg, NY and Gordon Cardinal of Washington; 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Eleanor is predeceased by her husband, William Willar;, a daughter, Laura Self in 1995; two sons, Edward Willard, in infancy and Brian Willard in 2018; a grandson, Jeffrey Self; one brother, Alfred Cardinal and three sisters, Darlene Cardinal, Belva Ellard, and Helen Calton. Eleanor was born on September 4, 1938, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late George and Virginia (Gagnon) Cardinal. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1955. Eleanor married William Floyd Willard on June 15, 1957, with Rev. A.D. Charbonneau officiating at the Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY. William predeceased her on October 11, 2013. Eleanor was first employed by JJ Newberry’s. She later became a line supervisor at McCadam Cheese Company. After retiring from McCadam she became a greeter at Walmart. Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, baking, knitting and doing crossword puzzles.

Donations may be made in Eleanor’s memory to St. Raphael’s Church, 5 Clinton St, Heuvelton, NY 13654 and the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

